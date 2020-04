All Chris Pratt wanted for Easter 2020 is photo credit. The 40-year-old actor trolled his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger after he shared an Instagram about the trials and tribulations of he and girlfriend Abby Champion making an Easter Bunny cake. “HAPPY EASTER!! 🐣🐰🐇 THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS!!” Patrick captioned. “We burnt 1 cake, 1 [...]

