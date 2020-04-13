Global  

Issa Rae Hosting Virtual Block Party for 'Insecure' Season Four Premiere

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Issa Rae is celebrating the return of Insecure! The 35-year-old actress is hosting a virtual block party on Sunday night (April 12) to celebrate the season four premiere of her hit HBO comedy series. Issa has a list of events planned around the premiere, with the night kicking off on her Instagram Live at 8pm [...]
