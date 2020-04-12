Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump in Easter Bunny Costume

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Katy Perry is all dressed up for Easter! The 35-year-old singer shared a snap on her Instagram of her all dressed up in an Easter Bunny onesie for the religious holiday. The onesie also put her growing baby bump on display. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry “Somebunny 🐰 is going to [...] 👓 View full article

