Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live Session Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hollywood actress Rita Wilson is low-key nice-nice with the wordplay. The hip-hop fan has social media’s fun attention after dropping big bars during an Instagram Live session with Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy. Big Facts This weekend, the must-see live broadcast went viral. In the clip, Wilson is shown in the epic IG Live celebration […]



The post Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live Session appeared first on . Hollywood actress Rita Wilson is low-key nice-nice with the wordplay. The hip-hop fan has social media’s fun attention after dropping big bars during an Instagram Live session with Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy. Big Facts This weekend, the must-see live broadcast went viral. In the clip, Wilson is shown in the epic IG Live celebration […]The post Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live Session appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 6 hours ago Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle 00:51 Rita Wilson Had 'Chills Like Never Before' During COVID-19 Battle The 63-year-old actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, were both diagnosed with the respiratory virus while in Australia last month. Now, Wilson has shared what it was like to live with the illness. Rita Wilson, via statement Wilson's... You Might Like

Tweets about this