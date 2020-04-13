Global  

Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live Session

SOHH Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live SessionHollywood actress Rita Wilson is low-key nice-nice with the wordplay. The hip-hop fan has social media’s fun attention after dropping big bars during an Instagram Live session with Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy. Big Facts This weekend, the must-see live broadcast went viral. In the clip, Wilson is shown in the epic IG Live celebration […]

The post Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps During Diddy’s Epic Instagram Live Session appeared first on .
