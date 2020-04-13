Global  

Freddie Prinze Jr Opens Up About How His & Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar's Friendship Began

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Freddie Prinze, Jr. is sharing more about his and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s love story. In a recent interview with US Weekly, the 44-year-old actor revealed just how they first became friends from the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. “She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Birthday girl Sarah Michelle Gellar's best Buffy quotes

Birthday girl Sarah Michelle Gellar's best Buffy quotes 01:51

 The actress is adored by fans for her role as Buffy Summers in the 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' TV series: so to celebrate her 43rd birthday, we're listing some of our favourite Buffy quotes!

