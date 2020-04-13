Global  

Lady Gaga Shares Uplifting Easter Message Amid Global Health Pandemic

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is trying to stay positive this Easter. The 34-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Sunday (April 12) to share an uplifting message for fans amid the ongoing global health pandemic. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “Happy Easter to the world. Many are suffering right now, whether you celebrate Easter [...]
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38

 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...

