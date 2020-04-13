Global
Trump Retweets ‘#FireFauci’ Post in Response to Fauci’s Claim Earlier Mitigation Would’ve Saved Lives
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Trump Retweets ‘#FireFauci’ Post in Response to Fauci’s Claim Earlier Mitigation Would’ve Saved Lives
Monday, 13 April 2020 (
23 hours ago
)
President Donald Trump retweeted a former congressional candidate's post that criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and used the hashtag "#FireFauci."
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
11 hours ago
Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’
01:58
President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.
