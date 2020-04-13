Global  

Trump Retweets ‘#FireFauci’ Post in Response to Fauci’s Claim Earlier Mitigation Would’ve Saved Lives

Monday, 13 April 2020
Trump Retweets ‘#FireFauci’ Post in Response to Fauci’s Claim Earlier Mitigation Would’ve Saved LivesPresident Donald Trump retweeted a former congressional candidate's post that criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and used the hashtag "#FireFauci."
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’

Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’ 01:58

 President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.

