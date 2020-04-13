Raftaar: This album is an opportunity for me to narrate my life to the world

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Over the past year, Raftaar has been hard at work giving shape to his second studio album, Mr Nair. Today, as the eponymous album drops online, Dilin Nair — better known as Raftaar to his fans and the music industry — wears a look of contentment. "This album is an opportunity for me to narrate my life to the world," says the... 👓 View full article

