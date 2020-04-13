Global  

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila donate 80K face masks to coronavirus first-responders in Texas, Louisiana

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana, according to reports.
