Zoa Morani discharged after COVID-19 treatment

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Actress Zoa Morani is out of hospital after recovering from a bout of COVID-19. Zoa took to Instagram to share the news that she is out of hospital. She posted a selfie in a surgical mask along with the announcement. "Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time...
pushpandrasingh

Pushpandra Singh RT @Showbiz_IT: #KarimMorani's daughters #Shaza and #Zoa discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 https://t.co/DEmdxJE… 2 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #KarimMorani's daughters #Shaza and #Zoa discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 https://t.co/DEmdxJEkKM 14 minutes ago

samajweekly

#samajweekly Zoa Morani discharged after COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/VpWzH8nEaO 18 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #Bollywood actress #ZoaMorani has been discharged from hospital after #coronavirus diagnosis. #celebrity… https://t.co/oVV3wjcGjn 18 minutes ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 #Bollywood actress #ZoaMorani has been discharged from hospital after #coronavirus diagnosis. #celebrity… https://t.co/10pAWtYicr 19 minutes ago

PrameyaEnglish

Prameya English Actress Zoa Morani discharged after COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/JLHBVJ7MSD #Odisha 59 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Producer #KarimMorani’s daughter #ZoaMorani has been discharged from the hospital after #Coronavirus treatment… https://t.co/vt9VCZJOtr 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com After #ShazaMorani, #ZoaMorani also tests negative for the #coronavirus and gets discharged from the hospital. Zoa… https://t.co/YOmEQ0VDpb 1 hour ago

