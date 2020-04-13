Comedian-actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passes away due to coronavirus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Comedian-actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent said. He was 79 years old. Brooke-Taylor was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4's "I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue" for over 40 years and became popular with "The Goodies" on TV in the 1970s.



Brooke-Taylor began his acting career at Cambridge... 👓 View full article

