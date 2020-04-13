Global  

Comedian-actor Tim Brooke-Taylor passes away due to coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Comedian-actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent said. He was 79 years old. Brooke-Taylor was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4's "I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue" for over 40 years and became popular with "The Goodies" on TV in the 1970s.

Brooke-Taylor began his acting career at Cambridge...
News video: The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus

The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus 01:08

 The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their TV show attracted millions of viewers in its heyday.

