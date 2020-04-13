Global  

Varun Dhawan's kin in the US tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Varun Dhawan has revealed that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news in an Instagram live chat. Dhawan said, "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it (sic)." He also urged everyone to stay...
