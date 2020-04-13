Ryan Reynolds reignites hilarious feud with Hugh Jackman

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds quipped that actress Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as she and her actor husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.



Jackman shared a post that read: "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre... 👓 View full article

