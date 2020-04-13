Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sidharth Malhotra on criticism to Masakali 2.0: It's completely valid

Sidharth Malhotra on criticism to Masakali 2.0: It's completely valid

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The trend of remixes is not likely to go out of the window and the latest example is the Masakali 2.0 song that was met with scathing responses. The original creators of this iconic song, AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi, took to their social media accounts to express their anger and disagreement with the remixed version.

Not only...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Danishteli4

Danish teli RT @htshowbiz: .@SidMalhotra on criticism against #Masakali2: ‘It is completely valid’ https://t.co/oB6baLIzFz https://t.co/iZCXBMamHN 37 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Sidharth Malhotra on criticism against Masakali 2.0: ‘It is completely valid’ https://t.co/0wr4GgHxQx 54 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment .@SidMalhotra on criticism against #Masakali2: ‘It is completely valid’ https://t.co/oB6baLIzFz https://t.co/iZCXBMamHN 55 minutes ago

NewsTodayAround

NewsToday When the makers of Masakali 2.0 shared the song featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, they were flooded wit… https://t.co/sfzc41EwMK 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.