Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Baisakhi 2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones

Baisakhi 2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones

Zee News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Baisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa way of living in the Sikh religion and commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

devfan4stars

DevFan Baisakhi 2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones https://t.co/fcC1aPLMo3 20 minutes ago

sandeepKalkand4

Psychologist RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #Baisakhi2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones #HappyBaisakhi https://t.co/bl1mnm1z… 1 hour ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #Baisakhi2020: Top SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook messages to send to your loved ones #HappyBaisakhi https://t.co/bl1mnm1zP5 1 hour ago

urkude_shivam

Shivam Urkude Happy Baisakhi 2020: Best SMS, Vaisakhi Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to Wish Loved Ones | Earth Indian https://t.co/QKpScPCFpZ 3 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Here are some wishes and messages that you can send your family and friends on #Baisakhi #Baisakhi2020 https://t.co/0HzgQQJmCl 4 hours ago

Hindi_SamacharN

Hindi Samachar (हिन्दी समाचार) News Happy Baisakhi 2020: Baisakhi facebook and whatsapp status messages wishes quotes https://t.co/rLomZgTLwc https://t.co/Dk997v4ZLy 4 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #HappyBaisakhi 2020 messages to wish near and dear ones. #JallianwalaBaghMassacre #jallianwalabagh https://t.co/uA364FMyFt 5 hours ago

AaluSagar

Aalu sagar Happy #Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on social media… https://t.co/Q7ehHNsLse 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.