Q-Tip Announces Three New Solo Albums

Clash Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
It's a bumper drop from the Tribe lynchpin...

Hip-hop legend *Q-Tip* has confirmed plans for three new solo albums.

The producer's last solo full length was 2009's 'Kamaal The Abstract', while he also played a key role in the final album from A Tribe Called Quest.

Released in 2016, 'We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service' was an astonishing end to the hip-hop group's illustrious career, and came months after the death of fellow member Phife Dawg.

Posting on Instagram, Q-Tip thanked fans for their support, before revealing he was working on three new solo projects.

The albums are called 'Algorhythms', 'Riot Diaries', and 'The Last Zulu' with the hip-hop icon adding:

"Thank u god willing I will get with u soon..."

