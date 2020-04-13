Listen To Jarvis Cocker's New Bedtime Story Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's a read of The Spring Tune by Tove Jansson...



*Jarvis Cocker* has shared a new Bedtime Story.



The Pulp frontman and solo artist launched the project as a means to combat coronavirus anxiety, which has seen *sleeping standards disrupted across the nation.*



Bedtime Stories features his inimitable voice reading a work of his choosing, launching with a Richard Brautigan short story.



The second instalment features Jarvis Cocker reading The Spring Tune by Tove Jansson, Swedish author of the Moomins.



Check it out below.



Photo Credit: *Rachel Lipsitz*



