Listen To Jarvis Cocker's New Bedtime Story

Clash Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
It's a read of The Spring Tune by Tove Jansson...

*Jarvis Cocker* has shared a new Bedtime Story.

The Pulp frontman and solo artist launched the project as a means to combat coronavirus anxiety, which has seen *sleeping standards disrupted across the nation.*

Bedtime Stories features his inimitable voice reading a work of his choosing, launching with a Richard Brautigan short story.

The second instalment features Jarvis Cocker reading The Spring Tune by Tove Jansson, Swedish author of the Moomins.

Check it out below.

Photo Credit: *Rachel Lipsitz*

