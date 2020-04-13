Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > B-town celebs send their wishes on Baisakhi

B-town celebs send their wishes on Baisakhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is the annual harvest festival in India. This auspicious day also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. Since morning, social media is flooded with Baisakhi wishes. Our B-town celebs have also taken to their social media to wish their fans on a special day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia B-town celebs send their wishes on Baisakhi https://t.co/KbpvFnVaHo https://t.co/0iN9YWfqj4 27 minutes ago

ababykitty1

ababykitty @niki_spann @latimesent @ladygaga AND scouting the town for toilet paper and food while the celebs send out their “people”. 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.