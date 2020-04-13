Global  

Sidharth reacts to ‘Masakali 2.0’ criticism

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
‘Masakali 2.0’ faced a lot of criticism, not just from the audience but even those who were associated with the original song. AR Rahman to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi have expressed their disappointment with the remix which features Sidharth Malhtora and Tara Sutaria. Reacting to the outrage Sidharth recently revealed in an interview that everyone's to be blamed as a team. He added that he has worked in recreations in the past like ‘Kaala Chashma’ and ‘Disco Deewane’ which were huge hits. Sharing his opinion, Sidharth stated that the trend was dying and that the audience didn’t have the patience and as a listener he agrees with them.
