Laura Whitmore says Strictly Come Dancing bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner Giovanni Pernice

Whitmore was the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from the 2016 series

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cathlene Sareli Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/fDvhB1bOoA 4 days ago Ibraahim carab RT @Independent: Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/r1AlT93hz2 5 days ago The Independent Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/r1AlT93hz2 5 days ago Pete Moring #RealityTV .. there are NO #Ethics or #Morals - just #ViewingFigures ...... #LauraWhitmore says #Strictly bosses '… https://t.co/a8UcGLIu6t 5 days ago Goss.ie Laura Whitmore says Strictly forced her to spend too much time with dance partner Giovanni Pernice… https://t.co/Ii4J9pX1y4 5 days ago Peter Chivall RT @Independent: Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/MIytT5HWXJ 5 days ago Independent TV Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/Ey22dDNHFv 6 days ago Independent Arts Laura Whitmore says Strictly bosses made her spend 12 hours a day with partner https://t.co/DhG7EyGHdB 6 days ago