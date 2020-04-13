Global  

When Dwayne Johnson lost the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson says he had auditioned for the part of the popular character Jack Reacher, which he lost out to actor Tom Cruise.

He made the revelation during a Q&A session on Instagram. Through a seven-minute video, Johnson said he really wanted the role in the 2012 action movie, adding that losing it opened...
 Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed he lost out on the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise.

