Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan in Ramayan, gets emotional after watching it on TV again!

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Trivedi, who became a household name all over India playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, got emotional while watching the re-run of the popular mythological serial.

In a video circulating on social media, Trivedi, who is in his eighties now, is seen watching the 'Sita Apaharan' (Kidnapping...
