There's a Rumor Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bought This Celebrity's $14.5 Million Home, But... Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

There’s a big rumor that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought the former home of actor Mel Gibson in the Los Angeles area. It all started when a real estate agent in the area posted the rumor on her personal Instagram account. A British tabloid quickly picked up the story that the royal couple had [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bazzmosis RT @JustJared: There's a big rumor that Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry bought Mel Gibson's multi-million dollar home in Malibu, but h… 11 minutes ago Shatta Bandle There’s a Rumor Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bought This Celebrity’s $14.5 Million Home, But…… https://t.co/4Hqbp9nFQU 20 minutes ago Kim Kardashian There’s a Rumor Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bought This Celebrity’s $14.5 Million Home, But…… https://t.co/9CP7xeJcHb 20 minutes ago Global Connect+ There’s a Rumor Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bought This Celebrity’s $14.5 Million Home, But…… https://t.co/MKupeB3Kuo 20 minutes ago JustJared.com There's a big rumor that Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry bought Mel Gibson's multi-million dollar home in Mali… https://t.co/jLcEnqJLtX 22 minutes ago