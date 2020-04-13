Global  

Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Good Morning America anchor shared the health update on the morning show on Monday, April 13. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:31

 George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For COVID-19

