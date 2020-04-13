Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Good Morning America anchor shared the health update on the morning show on Monday, April 13. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali...

