Andrew Lloyd Webber Reunites With ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ Cast For Coronavirus Relief

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber came together with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Easter Sunday (April 12) to raise money for The Actor's Fund's coronavirus relief program. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Newsflare - Published 8 hours ago Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets 00:22 Catholic devotees defied the coronavirus lockdown to hold a Black Nazarene procession in Manila, the Philippines. In the video, worshippers from the Quiapo Church gathered in a long procession while carrying the statue of Jesus Christ on a truck on April 10. While other gatherings around Quiapo...