Infectious Disease Expert Tells Chris Wallace U.S. Would Be in ‘Much Better Position’ if Trump Admin Acted Sooner Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dr. Tom Inglesby, Director for the Center of Health Security at Johns Hopkins, told Fox News Host Chris Wallace that if the Trump Administration had acted sooner amid the coronavirus outbreak, the United States would be in a "much better position." 👓 View full article

