Ryan Seacrest Donates $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Ryan Seacrest is making a $1 million donation to aid first responders in New York and Los Angeles amid the ongoing health crisis across the country and world. The 45-year-old Live with Kelly & Ryan! co-host is donating three-quarters of this money to First Responders Children’s Foundation, which will be used to help house and [...]
News video: Ryan Seacrest Announces $1 Million Coronavirus Relief Donation

Ryan Seacrest Announces $1 Million Coronavirus Relief Donation 00:57

 Ryan Seacrest Announces $1 Million Coronavirus Relief Donation Seacrest revealed that he'd be donating to provide funding for relief efforts in New York and Los Angeles in a statement to 'PEOPLE.' Ryan Seacrest, via 'PEOPLE' Seacrest donated $750,000 to the First Responders Children's Fund, where 200...

