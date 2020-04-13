The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Weigh in on the Denise Richards-Brandi Glanville Drama Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are somewhat divided when it comes to the rumors surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season. As Bravo fans... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this