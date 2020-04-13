Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sam Smith Announces Demi Lovato Duet 'I'm Ready', Says 'I've Been Training For This Moment'

Sam Smith Announces Demi Lovato Duet 'I'm Ready', Says 'I've Been Training For This Moment'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato just announced their new duet “I’m Ready“, out THIS Friday (April 17)! The new track will be featured on the 27-year-old British singer’s upcoming third album, out later this year. “Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend. I love you Demi!! Can’t wait for you [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Reveal New Collaboration 'I'm Ready' | Billboard News

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Reveal New Collaboration 'I'm Ready' | Billboard News 01:00

 Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Reveal New Collaboration 'I'm Ready' | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.