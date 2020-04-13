Global  

Sturgill Simpson reveals positive coronavirus test, slams White House press briefings as 'pure speculation'

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020
Country singer Sturgill Simpson revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and criticized doctors and the government’s response after he struggled to get tested for a month.
