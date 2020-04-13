Pitbull Drops Powerful New Anthem 'I Believe That We Will Win' With Proceeds Benefiting Feeding America & More Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Pitbull has dropped a brand new song in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic called “I Believe That We Will Win”. The 39-year-old musician revealed to Billboard that the song was inspired by a friend, who took the chant that’s usually said at sporting events, and made a beat to it. “I thought it was [...] 👓 View full article

