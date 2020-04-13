Global  

Condé Nast, Vogue and Vanity Fair Publisher, Cutting Pay of Top Staff

Mediaite Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Condé Nast, Vogue and Vanity Fair Publisher, Cutting Pay of Top StaffCondé Nast CEO Robert Lynch sent an email to the company’s entire staff Monday morning announcing pay cuts for top earners, furloughs for others and potential layoffs on the horizon as the famed magazine publisher braces for the coronavirus pandemic to take its toll. The publisher of glossy mags Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New […]
