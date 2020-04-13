White House Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Idea Trump Would Fire Fauci After Trump Retweets Post Calling to Fire Fauci Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

White House Deputy Press Secretary *Hogan Gidley* slammed the media for their "ridiculous" chatter that President *Donald Trump* might be about to fire Dr. *Anthony Fauci* in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of...

