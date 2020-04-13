Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > K-Pop Star Jihyo of TWICE Will Eat Anything She Wants & Rejects Unrealistic Body Image Thoughts

K-Pop Star Jihyo of TWICE Will Eat Anything She Wants & Rejects Unrealistic Body Image Thoughts

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
TWICE‘s Jihyo takes over the cover of Allure‘s new Global Beauty Issue for May 2020. The new issue features the K-pop star on the cover, and her bandmates - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – inside, as they showcase South Korea as an incredible source of beauty innovation and creativity. Here’s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheFatBunnee

Piggy Lea I love Jihyo https://t.co/sx3RvUT5Rz 3 days ago

OhSehun51948601

JihyoIsBae @shibixx1 @Allure_magazine @JYPETWICE NOW THIS GIRL IS THE CERTIFIED QUEEN OF KPOP, AN INTERNATIONAL POP STAR AND W… https://t.co/HBWtJKkMmA 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com K-pop star Jihyo of @JYPETWICE stuns on the May 2020 cover of @Allure_magazine https://t.co/fBcNF1XxPX 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.