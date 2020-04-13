'Outer Banks' Cast: Meet Jonathan Daviss (aka Pope) & Learn More About Him!

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

We’re so excited for the launch of Outer Banks later this week and we’re counting down to the premiere with posts about the cast! Jonathan Daviss is a newcomer who is breaking onto the scene with his role as Pope. The show takes place on an island of haves and have-nots and follows a teen [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Refinery 29 - Published 2 days ago The Cast Of Netflix's Outer Banks Spills What's In Their Bag 03:32 The cast of Netflix's Outer Banks spill what they've been carrying in their everyday bags. They try and guess which items belong to another one of their cast members.