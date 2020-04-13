Global  

Fox Renews '9-1-1' & '9-1-1: Lone Star' For New Seasons

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Fox has renewed both of the 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star for additional seasons. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, THR reports that the series will return for the 2020-21 season on the network. This will be the fourth season for 9-1-1 and the second seasons for 9-1-1: Lone Star. 9-1-1 stars [...]
