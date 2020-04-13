Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'

Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Henry Winkler is missing spending time with his grandkids. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Breakingnews119

Breaking News https://t.co/lxz9ISrKUq NEWS: Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I w… https://t.co/HCfPnFB28n 1 day ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'… https://t.co/7Kkfvii4jv 1 day ago

warlock012

warlock012 Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'… https://t.co/tvUIRrTQ4J 2 days ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: ‘I want only to squeeze them’ | Fo… https://t.co/HLjmrGjfW0 2 days ago

MMNewzz

MMNewzz Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'… https://t.co/MZDklj3S4N 2 days ago

Chris_1791

Chris Henry Winkler says his grandkids keep their distance in driveway while visiting: 'I want only to squeeze them'… https://t.co/tpZsMreDfM 2 days ago

JNC_1982

🌼🌻I❤️my nieces🌼🌻 RT @people: Henry Winkler Says Grandkids Visit in Driveway & Keep Distance: 'I Want Only to Squeeze Them' https://t.co/RoFnjzQrcc 3 days ago

Bens_head_space

Spider-Ben RT @YahooEnt: Henry Winkler says grandkids visit in driveway & keep distance: 'I want only to squeeze them' https://t.co/ZjGjFRrcxc https:/… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.