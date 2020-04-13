Global  

'The Baker & The Beauty' Premieres Along With New Season of 'Songland' on TV Tonight, April 13

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
It’s a hot night of premieres on television tonight! As we help to flatten the curve and stay inside, JustJared is bringing you another list of the hottest shows and movies to watch on television for Monday, April 13. On top of Songland returning, and the brand new series, The Baker & The Beauty, there [...]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The Romantic Adventure Of 'The Baker & The Beauty'

The Romantic Adventure Of 'The Baker & The Beauty' 04:27

 Series premiere is tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC

