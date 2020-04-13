MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Beats Substitute Hosts at CNN and Fox News in Friday 9 P.M. Ratings Race
Monday, 13 April 2020 () MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow eked out a slight victory in the ratings on Friday, as CNN and Fox News aired substitute anchors in lieu of their typical 9 p.m. stars. The MSNBC prime time star drew 477,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic and 2.8 million viewers overall for Friday’s episode of The Rachel Maddow Show. […]
