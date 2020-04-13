Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus

Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus

E! Online Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The NBA community is mourning the loss of Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns' mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns. On Monday afternoon, the Towns family announced the 58-year-old passed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19 00:27

 A spokesperson for the family of Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died after a battle with COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ebedell20

Eugene Bedell jr. Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies https://t.co/ILtPsKfvl7 6 hours ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Karl Anthony-Towns & # 39; Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies https://t.co/GJlqouQW2Z https://t.co/0uqKiqrziM 8 hours ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus The NBA community is mourning… https://t.co/IjzwhefwSj 13 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/mpjHWl5lJn 13 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/ouK1jCGRMn https://t.co/JxQx9ZSZRe 15 hours ago

eaccessjm

Entertainment Access Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/ZZlAVX70k3 https://t.co/xEUD5ZwUo6 18 hours ago

Sweet_Payge

payge RT @enews: Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/uM4ngzg3KH 20 hours ago

GomezbraSelena

Selena Gomez FanClub Karl Anthony-Towns' Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/KGuw5NCIxg https://t.co/Mhfd6403EH 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.