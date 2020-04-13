Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ticketmaster's Updated Policy on Refunds Is Causing a Lot of Controversy

Ticketmaster's Updated Policy on Refunds Is Causing a Lot of Controversy

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Ticketmaster is under fire after the company updated its refund policy amid the ongoing health crisis happening around the world. Live concerts, sporting events, theatrical shows, and more are all not happening at the moment and it’s unclear when they will be able to resume. Ticketmaster’s Refunds section used to say that “refunds are available [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

babyjohnpeel

DD RT @ScrtDrugAddict: Rescheduled and postponed events are no longer able to be refunded. @Ticketmaster Are Making Refunds Harder To Get Wit… 2 minutes ago

ScrtDrugAddict

Secret Drug Addict Rescheduled and postponed events are no longer able to be refunded. @Ticketmaster Are Making Refunds Harder To Get… https://t.co/AZaNxEEdnV 3 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Ticketmaster has a new refund policy that is causing a lot of controversy https://t.co/Jnmcz8Oqvr 15 minutes ago

jaoclove

jaoc⁷ @squishvmin @tiniechimie @taerouge @hobious Not to worry, the article was updated! YES Ticketmaster will offer refu… https://t.co/L5I63tQTu2 26 minutes ago

bigsullyt

Sully➡️Who even knows @axel_jaramillo @buddy_ferrara @Ticketmaster Ticketmaster updated their policy to not give out refunds for postpone… https://t.co/0EUelvlweT 1 hour ago

PamelayLong

Pamela Why RT @AltPress: .@Ticketmaster are updating their policy for ticket refunds by limiting what events people can actually get their money back… 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Ticketmaster’s Updated Policy on Refunds Is Causing a Lot of Controversy https://t.co/i78zlZEkeQ https://t.co/MX9zMazr45 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Ticketmaster’s Updated Policy on Refunds Is Causing a Lot of Controversy https://t.co/ualqOhtJhw https://t.co/hkMMIc7Xr5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.