Shane McAnally Calls ‘Songland’ Season 2 Premiere a ‘Pinch-Me Moment’

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Shane McAnally will return to NBC on Monday night (April 13), when the second season of Songland premieres at 10 p.m. ET. The reigning Academy of Country Music songwriter of the year serves as a mentor on the show alongside OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Ester Dean (Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” Katy Perry’s “Firework”). 👓 View full article

