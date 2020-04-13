‘You’re So Disgraceful’: Trump Berates CBS’s Paula Reid During Unhinged White House Rant
Monday, 13 April 2020 () As part of his unhinged press briefing at the White House Monday, President Donald Trump berated CBS correspondent Paula Reid for challenging his decision making in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Ahead of the explosive confrontation, Trump repeatedly touted that the implementation of travel restrictions from China helped slow the spread of the […]
President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.
