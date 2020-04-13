Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘You’re So Disgraceful’: Trump Berates CBS’s Paula Reid During Unhinged White House Rant

‘You’re So Disgraceful’: Trump Berates CBS’s Paula Reid During Unhinged White House Rant

Mediaite Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
As part of his unhinged press briefing at the White House Monday, President Donald Trump berated CBS correspondent Paula Reid for challenging his decision making in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. Ahead of the explosive confrontation, Trump repeatedly touted that the implementation of travel restrictions from China helped slow the spread of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’

Trump Retweets ‘Fire Fauci’ 01:58

 President Donald Trump retweeted a message calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, hours after the expert told CNN lives could have been saved if social distancing guidelines were enacted earlier.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryjJeffrey

Gary Jeffrey RT @donaldrusso994: How much more of this execrable level of disrespect do we have to continue watching? https://t.co/VdnUu3L1F3 15 seconds ago

drseid

Dale Seidenschwarz ‘You’re So Disgraceful’: Trump Berates CBS’s Paula Reid During Unhinged White House Rant https://t.co/SFEtwoM8AF 48 seconds ago

Patricia64M

PinkPatricia64 RT @donaldrusso994: Paula Reid. A national disgrace https://t.co/VdnUu3L1F3 2 minutes ago

t_Star088

Chloe B RT @donaldrusso994: I don't know, I guess I'm just from a different generation and I do not nor will I ever understand the lack of respect… 3 minutes ago

brandy1137

Brandy1137 'You're So Disgraceful': Trump Berates CBS's Paula Reid During Unhinged White House Rant https://t.co/Cww5yM6y9b via @mediaite 5 minutes ago

jpc14409

JPC14409 @PaulaReidCBS is a disgrace. She’s a liberal hack, not a journalist. Glad Trump called her out. https://t.co/zqf2V7kMyU 6 minutes ago

JPeggyjo

peggy😷🤒 RT @StephenGlahn: When you start calling names you lost.... 'You're So Disgraceful': @realDonaldTrump Berates CBS's Paula Reid During Unhi… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.