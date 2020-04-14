Global  

'That Thing You Do!' Cast To Reunite & Raise Funds for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The cast of That Thing You Do! is getting back together! Tom Everett Scott revealed plans for the cast, which includes Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, and Johnathon Schaech, will be reuniting for a livestream party this week. “Calling all Oneders fans!! Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support [...]
