Get Your First Look at Timothee Chalamet in the 'Dune' Movie!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet is starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune and here is your first look at the movie! The film is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is best known for his movies Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, and Sicario. Dune is a 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and the book [...]
