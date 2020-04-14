Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!”

Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!”

SOHH Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!”Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid knows how special his mini-me is. The hip-hop star has stepped away from music-making to acknowledge his and fiancée Tori Brixx‘s son on his born day. Big Facts This past Sunday, Rich jumped on Instagram with an epic slideshow. The rap heavyweight shared a mixture of pics and clips embracing […]

The post Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For Yo… https://t.co/61TPNmZt7c 11 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx's Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: "Everything I Do Is For Yo… https://t.co/JVm4fHO1xX 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.