Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!”
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid knows how special his mini-me is. The hip-hop star has stepped away from music-making to acknowledge his and fiancée Tori Brixx‘s son on his born day. Big Facts This past Sunday, Rich jumped on Instagram with an epic slideshow. The rap heavyweight shared a mixture of pics and clips embracing […]
The post Rich The Kid Celebrates His + Tori Brixx’s Son 1st B-Day W/ A Ton Of Must-See Baby Pics: “Everything I Do Is For You!” appeared first on .