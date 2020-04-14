Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Added to ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ Lineup

Credit: ETCanada - Published 5 hours ago 'High School Musical' Cast Reunites For 'Disney Family Singalong' 01:52 We're all in this together...sort of. The cast of "High School Musical" reunited during the Disney Family Singalong, but fans were disappointed when Zac Efron didn't perform with his co-stars due to a "terrible internet connection". Plus, performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Beyonce and...