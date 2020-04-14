Global  

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato & More Added to ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ Lineup

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
ABC announced on Monday (April 13) that Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner will all join in on the fun.
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'High School Musical' Cast Reunites For 'Disney Family Singalong'

'High School Musical' Cast Reunites For 'Disney Family Singalong' 01:52

 We're all in this together...sort of. The cast of "High School Musical" reunited during the Disney Family Singalong, but fans were disappointed when Zac Efron didn't perform with his co-stars due to a "terrible internet connection". Plus, performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Beyonce and...

