SRK provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on the PPE kits and COVID-19 cases in the capital. Jain said around 35,000 kits have arrived in the capital and more will follow. The minister said around 2 lakh PPE kits will be needed in Delhi. This comes as over 180 cases were found in Delhi in the last...
