Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > SRK provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra

SRK provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain

‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain 02:48

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on the PPE kits and COVID-19 cases in the capital. Jain said around 35,000 kits have arrived in the capital and more will follow. The minister said around 2 lakh PPE kits will be needed in Delhi. This comes as over 180 cases were found in Delhi in the last...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SRKianFAizAN3

SRK's Fan❤️ RT @etimes: .@iamsrk on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel Coronav… 15 seconds ago

newsicology

Newsic SRK provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra https://t.co/aDo1wOy3tW https://t.co/NvaMS8gFyP 37 seconds ago

axplore24

Axplore24 News SRK provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra https://t.co/uI423sFIR5 3 minutes ago

SKTwts_

Harry RT @MBTheGuide: #Bollywood star @iamsrk provides 25,000 PPE kits @DeccanHerald #Mumbai #Maharashtra 6 minutes ago

biharilal

BRIJ LAL SACHDEVA Coronavirus crisis: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra for healthcare staff you have proven you… https://t.co/d5dImcBfSQ 15 minutes ago

girishnjha

गिरीश नाथ झा (Girish Nath Jha) Good one Shahrukh.... Coronavirus crisis: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra for healthcare st… https://t.co/QAZxzlV4rV 18 minutes ago

satwikkasturi

satwik.kasturi Always kind at heart @iamsr🙏 Coronavirus crisis: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra for health… https://t.co/efpsN8kfL3 28 minutes ago

Today2410

Today24 Coronavirus crisis: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra for healthcare staff – Times of India https://t.co/MUqMIgz5uP 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.