Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anderson Cooper: February Was a Lost Month on Coronavirus Response, Trump Was Doing Things Like ‘Meeting With Diamond & Silk’

Anderson Cooper: February Was a Lost Month on Coronavirus Response, Trump Was Doing Things Like ‘Meeting With Diamond & Silk’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
*Anderson Cooper* slammed President *Donald Trump* for his response to the spread of the coronavirus, echoing observations that February was a "lost month" in the U.S. response.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Claims 'Total' Authority, Plays Campaign-Like Video Touting COVID-19 Response At Daily Briefing

Trump Claims 'Total' Authority, Plays Campaign-Like Video Touting COVID-19 Response At Daily Briefing 02:11

 The White House played a campaign ad-like video in Monday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing criticizing the media, touting the administration's coronavirus response and playing clips of governors praising the Trump administration.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.