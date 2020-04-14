Global  

Vogue's Anna Wintour Will Be Taking a Pay Cut During Pandemic

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Conde Nast, the media company that owns magazines like Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair, has announced that there will be pay cuts, furloughs, and possible layoffs amid the ongoing health crisis. Anna Wintour, the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue, is among the execs who will be taking pay cuts. The New York Times reports that her [...]
