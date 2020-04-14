Vogue's Anna Wintour Will Be Taking a Pay Cut During Pandemic Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Conde Nast, the media company that owns magazines like Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair, has announced that there will be pay cuts, furloughs, and possible layoffs amid the ongoing health crisis. Anna Wintour, the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue, is among the execs who will be taking pay cuts. The New York Times reports that her [...] 👓 View full article

